Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Joe Walsh The Confessor

Joe Walsh The Confessor

This is the title track of the Confessor is the seventh studio solo album by Joe Walsh. The album was released in mid 1985, on the labels Warner Bros. Records, and Full Moon Records. The album was produced by Grammy Award winning producer and sound engineer Keith Olsen as well as Walsh himself. The album peaked at number 65 on the Billboard 200.

The album would be something that Walsh’s new girlfriend Stevie Nicks would get involved with. Nicks old friend Keith Olsen was hired to produce the album and the musicians were the superimposed LA session stalwarts like: Jim Keltner, Mike Porcaro, Waddy Wachtel, Randy Newman, Alan Pasqua and a lot of musicians Walsh had never worked with before, the only familiar face was Timothy B. Schmit (of the Eagles) who only recorded backing vocals.

The second half also includes a cover of Michael Stanley’s “Rosewood Bitters,” which Walsh played on long ago. Worthwhile for the title track alone I’m telling you.