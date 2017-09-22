Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Van Morrison Just Like a Woman

Van Morrison – Just Like a Woman – Live 2004

Van Morrison Just Like a Woman

“Just Like a Woman” Dylan’s version of the song at #232 in their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. But Van Morrison’s version is outstanding too. Depending on which version you find or if you’re lucky enough to see it live it will move you with a capital M.

The song written by Bob Dylan and first released on his 1966 album, Blonde on Blonde. It was also released as a single in the U.S. during August 1966 and peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dylan’s recording of “Just Like a Woman” was not issued as a single in the United Kingdom but the British beat group,

Sure “Just Like a Woman” has been covered by a variety of different bands and artists, including Stevie Nicks, Radka Toneff, Roberta Flack, Manfred Mann, Nina Simone, the Byrds, Joe Cocker, Jeff Buckley, Rod Stewart, Counting Crows, Gregg Allman, Richie Havens, Howard Hewett and Something Corporate but it’s Van Morrison who brings it the best.