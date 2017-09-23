Classic Rock Almanac September 23, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-After 24 years of marriage, Nancy Wilson of Heart files for divorce from movie director Cameron Crowe, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

1991-Guitarist Izzy Stradlin leaves Guns n’ Roses and is replaced by Gilby Clarke.

1986-Boston releases its third album, Third Stage.

1980-David Bowie replaces Philip Anglim in the title role of The Elephant Man on Broadway.

1978-Foreigner releases “Double Vision.”

1972-Mott the Hoople releases “All the Young Dudes,” a song written and produced by David Bowie, in the U.S. After four unsuccessful albums, the English quintet scores its first Top 40 hit.

1969-Paul McCartney death rumors begin to spread. The London Daily Mirror picks up on a story that ran the day before in the Northern Star, an Illinois college newspaper. The startling headline, “Clues Hint at Beatle Death,” leads into references from the Sergeant Pepper album cover and the line “I buried Paul” which John Lennon would later claim was “I’m very bored” in the fadeout of “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

1967-The Doors release “People Are Strange” as a single.

BIRTHDAYS

Bruce Springsteen – 68 years old

The New Jersey native is a 1999 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and the owner of 19 Grammy awards. Still going strong after more than 50 years of music-making, he has recently been setting records for show lengths. His 2016 memoir is titled Born to Run. Born 1949.

“Dangerous” Dan Toler – Died in 2013

The Indiana-born guitarist played in the The Gregg Allman Band, The Allman Brothers Band and Dickie Betts & Great Southern, among others, often with his brother, drummer Dave Toler. He died of Lou Gehrig’s disease on February 25th, 2013 at 64. Born 1948.

Ray Charles (Robinson) – Died in 2004

“The Genius” was the most versatile musical star of his time — excelling in rock, soul, blues, jazz, country and standards. His heartfelt version of “America the Beautiful” brilliantly blended patriotic fervor with rock-era spirit. The 12-time Grammy-winner and charter inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame died at 73 of liver failure on June 10th, 2004, the same year Jamie Foxx won an Oscar playing him in the bio-pic Ray. Born 1930.