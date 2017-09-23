Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Mott the Hoople Drivin’ Sister

Mott the Hoople – Drivin’ Sister 1973

Mott the Hoople were an English rock band with strong R&B roots, popular in the glam rock era of the early to mid-1970s. They are best known for the song “All the Young Dudes”, written for them by David Bowie and appearing on their 1972 album of the same name.

Mott is a 1973 album by British band Mott the Hoople. It peaked at No. 7 in the UK Albums Chart.

“All the Way from Memphis”, an edited version of which was released as a single, received considerable airplay on U.S. radio and captured the band overseas fans, as well as reaching the UK Singles Chart.

Eight-track machine playing ‘Half Moon Bay’

Drivin’ in my Volks down on Hamstead Way

Her mother got bust on a 88

And her brother got stuck on my number plate

Hey mister bartender won’t you gimme some wine

I gotta get outta’ town, meet my baby on time

He put five gallons in my petrol tank

You know we just about made it but her breath sure stank, yeah

[Chorus:]

Drivin’ sister rock’n’roll

She’s got feel on the wheel

Drivin’ sister rock’n’roll

She don’t make with no brakes

Drivin’ sister rock’n’roll

She’s an automobeat on the street

Drivin’ sister rock’n’roll

She’s much too much on the clutch

[Chorus]

I said drive, drive, drive, drive

And drive little sister drive

I said drive, drive, drive, drive

And drive little sister, drive on