Classic Rock Almanac September 24, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Guns n’ Roses announce their first North American tour in nine years, beginning November 7th in Vancouver, Canada. (The tour will start as announced, but implode after just a few dates.)

2002-Peter Gabriel releases Up, his first album in a decade, and holds a press conference in New York to announce dates for his Growing Up tour.

1993-Drummer Steven Adler reaches a $2.5-million settlement with Guns n’ Roses, who booted him out when he couldn’t kick his heroin habit.

1983-Billy Joel hits number-one on the singles chart with “Tell Her About It.”

1977-Fleetwood Mac‘s “Don’t Stop,” the future theme of Bill Clinton‘s first presidential campaign, peaks at number-three on the singles chart.

1977-Styx‘s “Come Sail Away” is released.

1973-Ringo Starr releases “Photograph” in the U-S-nearly a month before it goes on sale in England.

1965-The Rolling Stones release “Get Off of My Cloud” in the U-S. The British single comes out four weeks later.

BIRTHDAYS

Linda McCartney (Eastman) – Died in 1998

The New York native was a photographer when she met and married Paul McCartney. Before their nearly 30-year marriage ended with her April 17th, 1998 death from breast cancer, she was a frequent musical collaborator of her husband’s and built a successful vegetarian food business on her own. bORN 1941.