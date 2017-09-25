Bret Michaels Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

BRET MICHAELS

THE PARTY STARTS NOW 2017 TOUR

WHEN: Friday, December 29 at 8pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, September 29th at 10am

All Rocksino Shows are 21 & over only

(CLEVELAND, OH) – Bret Michaels brings the party to Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park on Friday December 29th. Fans can purchase tickets beginning Friday September 29th at 10 a.m.

Bret Michaels is a multiplatinum global superstar who has turned his passion for music into a multi-faceted brand that encompasses record breaking touring sales, Reality TV stardom, legendary songs that have sold over 32 million records, product endorsements as well as being a devoted philanthropist, all supported and followed by three generations of loyal fans.

More info: BretMichaels.com