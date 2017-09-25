TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Beatles recorded “The Fool on the Hill” at Abbey Road Studios 50 years ago today (September 25th, 1967).

The Beatles were augmented on the song by three studio musicians, all playing the same instrument. What instrument was it? a) harpsichord

b) mellotron

c) violin

d) flute

20008-Paul McCartney performs before 40-thousand people at the outdoor Friendship First concert in Tel Aviv. The show begins with The Beatles‘ “Hello Goodbye” and ends more than two hours later with “Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” It’s McCartney’s first-ever performance in Israel. The Beatles were barred from the country because the government felt they would corrupt the youth. He tried to play there with Wings but scheduling conflicts prevented it.

2006-U2 and Green Day debut their cover of “The Saints Are Coming” at the restored Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans before the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons football game.

2005-Lennon, a Broadway tribute overseen by Yoko Ono, which opened to generally negative reviews, closes after just 49 performances.

1981-The Rolling Stones play the first show of a US tour (documented by director Hal Ashby in Let’s Spend the Night Together) at Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium

1980-On the eve of a U-S tour, Led Zeppelin drummer John “Bonzo” Bonham is found dead at Jimmy Page‘s house in England. The 32-year-old ad choked on vomit in his sleep. The group disbands as a result.

1979-The Eagles release The Long Run, which spins off the number-one single “Heartache Tonight.”

1976-Boston‘s self-titled debut enters the album chart, on its way to number-three and sales in excess of 17-million copies.

1976-The group that will become U2 is formed in Dublin after drummer Larry Mullen Jr. posts a notice on the Mount Temple Comprehensive School notice board in search of musicians to start a band, which is called Feedback and The Hype before becoming U2 in March 1978.

1973-The Rolling Stones‘ Goat’s Head Soup, a number-one album containing the number-one single “Angie,” is certified gold.

1970-Ringo Starr releases Beaucoups of Blues.

1969-John Lennon records “Cold Turkey” with The Plastic Ono Band, which includes Eric Clapton, Klaus Voorman, Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr.

1965-The Beatles‘ cartoon series joins the A-B-C Saturday morning lineup. The band’s actual recordings are played, but Paul Frees voices “John” and “George” and Lance Percival does “Paul” and “Ringo.”

1964-The Rolling Stones release “Time Is on My Side” as a single. Recorded in Chicago, their cover of an Irma Thomas song becomes the Stones’ first Top 10 US hit.

