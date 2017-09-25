Well, the divorce between The Chicago Bulls and Dwyane Wade is final. But just where will the D-Man end up? Now reuniting with his buddy LeBron James here in Cleveland is a definite possibility but it’s certainly not his only option. Click HERE for the odds…
Dwyane Wade Is On The Move: But To Where?
Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quartefinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)