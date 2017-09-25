The Daily Cut: U2 “A Sort of Homecoming”

U2: “A Sort of Homecoming”

ALBUM: The Unforgettable Fire

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: music: U2; lyrics: Bono

A classic album cut that was never released as a single in the U.S.

Daniel Lanois, who co-produced The Unforgettable Fire with Brian Eno, recalls the song was built around the unusual drum set-up they had at the time. “’A Sort of Homecoming’ was built on Larry Mullen’s drum performance. This was at a time when instead of two tenor toms in front of him, he would set up a pair of timbales. And if ever you’ve played a drum kit, normally in the case of that song you would play a 16th note pattern on the hi-hat and then hit the snare on backbeats. So what he did, he took his high-hat pattern and moved it over to the timbale and the floor tom and it became this kind of rolling tom-tom.”

41 years ago today (September 25th, 1976), the members of U2 played together for the first time in the kitchen of then-14-year-old Larry Mullen Junior’s family’s home in Dublin.