Classic Rock Almanac September 26, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Jerry Lee Lewis releases Last Man Standing. The 21-track C-D features such guest stars as Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and Rod Stewart.

2005-No Direction Home, director Martin Scorsese‘s documentary on Bob Dylan, airs on PBS.

2000-Mark Knopfler releases Sailing to Philadelphia.

1992-“Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough,” a duet by Patty Smyth and Don Henley, peaks at number-two on the pop singles chart.

1991-Southside Johnny films a video for “It’s Been a Long Time” at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey with the help of Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven Van Zandt. After the video is shot, Jon Bon Jovi joins the band in an hour-long jam.

1990-Stevie Ray Vaughan‘s Couldn’t Stand the Weather album is certified platinum.

1988-Keith Richards releases his first solo album, Talk Is Cheap.

1987-Mick Jagger‘s home video, Running Out of Luck, is released after a year’s delay.

1987-The Grateful Dead‘s biggest chart hit ever, “Touch of Grey,” peaks at number-nine.

1983-Motley Crue releases its breakthrough second album, Shout at the Devil.

1981-Hall & Oates‘ Private Eyes album enters the Top 40. It will go platinum and spawn the number-one hits “Private Eyes” and “I Can’t Go for That.”

1979-The Clash‘s cover of The Bobby Fuller Four‘s “I Fought the Law” is released as the band’s first U.S. single.

1975-T. Rex‘s Marc Bolan and his wife, R&B singer Gloria Jones, have a son, Rolan Bolan.

1974-John Lennon releases Walls and Bridges, his last album of new material for nearly six years. It will go to number-one in November.

1972-The J. Geils Band releases its third album, a live one titled Full House.

1969-The Beatles‘ final album, Abbey Road, is released in Britain–five days before it arrives Stateside. It’s one of their most acclaimed and successful records, spending 11 weeks atop the sales charts and spinning off the hits “Come Together” and “Something.” The cover art, which shows a V-W Beetle with a “28-I-F” license plate, fuels rumors of the death of Paul McCartney.

1968-The Cream single “Sunshine of Your Love” is certified gold.

1964-The Kinks‘ “You Really Got Me” is released in the U-S.

BIRTHDAYS

Craig Chaquico – 63 years old

Solo/ex-Starship guitarist. Born 1954.





