Dale Jr Weighs In

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 27: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Diet Mountain Dew/National Guard Chevrolet, stands on the grid prior to the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 27, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

So where do you stand, or kneel on this? There’s no in between on this issue at all. And it seems like there will be more NFL player demonstrations during the playing of our National Anthem for the foreseeable future if not throughout the rest of the season. Personally, I think you should stand. I don’t think it would hurt you to remove your hat, stand for roughly two minutes and twelve seconds. But I do respect if you feel otherwise. That and I’m white. So I have no clue about racial injustice because I never suffered any. Got my butt kicked a few times in high school but that’s about it. Never served in the armed forces but know who, who have and a majority of them feel you should stand so I agree with them. Plus it was the way I was raised. Stand and show respect for those who fought for our freedom which is certainly not free.

Dale Earnhardt Jr who is retiring after this NASCAR season and HERE is his opinion. And thanks to WCNC-TV in Charlotte for the story.

Have a great day and let’s all try to get along.

 

