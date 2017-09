Walmart has the exclusive on the new “Bad Company Live At Red Rocks”release. Original guitarist Mick Ralphs was not feeling well enough to tour, and his place was taken by Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes along with former Heart axeman Howard Leese.

Full info HERE

It’s a shame that Ralphs couldn’t be involved, this is the only Bad Company album that he wasn’t part of. Ralphs suffered a serious stroke shortly after this show and his participation in the band remains in question.