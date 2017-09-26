Rating The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Episodes…

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Now I’m not necessarily proud of it,if I’m honest about it, but I usually pre-judge a new acquaintance by their sense of humor; and an appreciation of anything Monty Python-related and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are both necessities! And now, after a six year long hiatus, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” returns to HBO this Sunday night and to refresh your memory the staff at The Ringer website has rated them all. Click HERE for episodes 80-61…

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live