The Daily Cut: Roxy Music “Love Is the Drug”

Roxy Music: “Love Is the Drug”

ALBUM: Siren

YEAR: 1975

WRITERS: Bryan Ferry and Andy MacKay

Peaked at number-30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Love Is the Drug,” from Roxy Music’s fifth album, Siren, was not only a popular song on rock radio, but their first single to chart in the U.S. Singer Bryan Ferry recalls how it came about. “It started off as a really slow almost church anthem dirge type of thing. I sort of tarted it up a bit and it became quite sprightly. The others would never know what I was going to sing and usually they’d go away — I’d prefer to be just with a producer and engineer and I remember them being suitably knocked out when I did it. To me, it was like a prototype rap record, it was virtually spoken rhythmically, rather than sung. While the band was away Chris Thomas and me, we did this sound effects thing – a car and walking up a gravel path. It was rather nice.”

Bryan Ferry celebrates his 72nd birthday today.