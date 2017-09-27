Classic Rock Almanac September 27, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Van Halen kicked off a reunion tour with David Lee Roth 10 years ago today (September 27th, 2007).

The tour was 16-year-old Wolf Van Halen‘s first with the band. What demand was made on Wolfie’s behalf in the contract riders for their 2007 and 2008 tours? a) This time, all the brown M & Ms had to be left in the bowl.

b) They required five X-Boxes for his dressing room, in case he had friends come to visit

c) They had to provide a 70-inch flat screen TV that blocked porn and filtered foul language.

d) Each venue had to provide a study room for him and a tutor.

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-U2 singer Bono receives the Liberty Medal from former president George H.W. Bush in recognition of his humanitarian work in Africa.

2005-John, Cynthia Lennon‘s book about her late ex-husband, is published in the U.S.

2005-Neil Young releases Prairie Wind.

1997-Bob Dylan plays before Pope John Paul the Second at the conclusion of a religious congress in Bologna, Italy.

1986-“Walk This Way,” the groundbreaking rap-rock collaboration by Run-DMC and Aerosmith peaks at number-four on the singles chart.

1986-The Beatles‘ version of “Twist and Shout” re-enters the pop chart after being included on the soundtracks of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Back to School.

1979-Former Wings and Thunderclap Newman guitarist Jimmy McCulloch dies of an overdose at 26.

1979-The Beatles sue the producers of the stage show Beatlemania — two years after the musical opened — for 60-million dollars. Lawyers representing Apple in New York also want the various traveling productions closed. Leber-Krebs, which is behind the show, counters that they’d bought performing rights to the songs, adding that “The Beatles are making more money from royalties in the show than [we are].”

1975-Jefferson Starship‘s album Red Octopus, featuring the hit “Miracles,” hits number-one.

1972-Rory Storm (born Alan Caldwell), leader of the Liverpool beat group that Ringo Starr left in 1962 to join The Beatles, takes his life in what appears to be a suicide pact with his mother.

BIRTHDAYS