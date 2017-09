David Bowie and Roger Moore of James Bond fame were neighbors, which started out nice, but ended up with Bowie hiding under a table to avoid him. Moore came over one day and told stories for hours. He did the same thing the next several days telling the SAME STORIES, which quickly got old for Bowie. The next time Moore knocked Bowie hid under his kitchen table to avoid him.

It seems Bowie found out the hard way that you can’t bond with everyone.