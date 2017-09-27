Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets Are Back

Filed Under: jimmy kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel, arguably one of the most hilarious TV hosts, brought back his Mean Tweets this week and they are absolutely savage.

In my opinion, the celebs who read these absolutely horrific insults about themselves are extremely brave. I also applaud them for keeping straight faces when reading some of the outrageous comments about their appearances.

Check out the video above to watch the most recent addition to the series which includes Gal Gadot, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and so many more.

