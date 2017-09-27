The Daily Cut: Meat Loaf “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”

Meat Loaf: “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”

ALBUM: Bat Out of Hell

YEAR: 1977

WRITER: Jim Steinman

Peaked at number-39 the Billboard Hot 100.

Todd Rundgren, who produced Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, credits songwriter Jim Steinman with insisting on the value of having baseball announcer Phil Rizzuto’s segment on “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” Rundgren tells us it certainly wasn’t his idea. “I was not a baseball fan. You know, I had heard of Phil Rizzuto because he was doing the Money Store ads on the TV at the time. I couldn’t understand why they were paying him $5,000 to read this one page. And it turned out to be one of the signature elements of the first record. So I have to plead ignorance. I didn’t know what the value of it was. When we were doing it I just knew that Steinman felt that this was a very important part of it.”

Meat Loaf celebrates his 66th birthday today (September 27th).