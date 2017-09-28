Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Returns To Practice Thursday

By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
cleveland browns

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Thursday.

Garrett had been sidelined since Sept. 6 after suffering a high ankle sprain when a teammate inadvertently stepped on his right ankle during practice leading up to the season opener.

Garrett, who missed 2 games at Texas A&M as a junior with a left high ankle sprain, has missed the first 3 games of the season.

On Wednesday, head coach Hue Jackson indicated that he’d like to see Garrett practice before determining if he will play this week against Cincinnati.

The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

 

