TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty-five years ago today (September 28th, 1972), David Bowie brought Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars to New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Which New York scene celebrity, who Bowie had previously written a song about, attended the show? a) Bob Dylan

b) Jean Michel Basquiat

c) Andy Warhol

d) Ed Koch scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Mark Knopfler releases Shangri La.

2002-Elton John, Carlos Santana and Robin Williams perform at Andre Agassi‘s seventh annual Grand Slam for Children concert in Las Vegas. The event raises money for at-risk youth.

1991-Jazz trumpeter Miles Davis dies at age 65.

1989-Jimmy Buffett publishes Tales From Margaritaville, a book of short stories.

1976-Jefferson Starship gets a plantinum album for Spitfire (which contains “With Your Love”).

1972-David Bowie brings Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders of Mars to New York’s Carnegie Hall for a sell-out show attended by Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and other celebrities.

1968-The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” is number-one. The first single on the band’s Apple label brings The Beatles their longest run atop the Billboard charts–nine weeks. At seven minutes, 11 seconds, it’s the longest song to that point to make the Billboard Hot 100.

1963-The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan enters the Billboard Top 40. The disc of mostly originals contains “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

BIRTHDAYS