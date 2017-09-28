Hugh Hefner Passes At 91

When I was younger, I’d only check out the magazine for the pics. And when I got older, I pick up a Playboy mainly for the articles. Honest. And I remember hearing that earlier and thought well then why would even buy a Playboy? Yes, the Playmate of the Month was hot. But the magazine’s articles really were top notch and not just for the sexual literature which there really wasn’t anything smutty about Playboy at all. It was a class men’s magazine. Haven’t picked up a copy in a while and think I will here soon.

Check out photos of Hugh Hefner Through The Years

Thanks to the Los Angeles Times, HERE is their fond remembrances of “The Hef”. Who really did accomplish what he set out to do. Knock down that door of something natural, which is still considered taboo outside of those closed doors in some places til this day.

Have a great day, and happy Friday-Eve too.