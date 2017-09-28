The Daily Cut: Steppenwolf “Rock Me”

Steppenwolf: “Rock Me”

ALBUM: First appeared on the Candy soundtrack, then Steppenwolf’s At Your Birthday Party.

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: John Kay

Peaked at number-10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The 1968 movie Candy is known to music fans as the first acting role by Beatle Ringo Starr and also for producing a Top 10 hit by Steppenwolf. Their singer, John Kay, explains how he came to write “Rock Me.” “They said, ‘Well, we’d like to use “Magic Carpet Ride,” but we need one more song. So I said, ‘Fine, let me write the song.’ And it, of course, was included in the Candy soundtrack album. And since at that point Steppenwolf was between Wolf albums, radio started playing this cut because it was the only new thing from us at the time, and it became a Top 10 hit and so on and so forth.”

Today (September 28th) is the 74th birthday of Steppenwolf bassist Nick St. Nicholas, who played on “Rock Me.”