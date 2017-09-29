Browns Rookie DE Myles Garrett Hopes To Make Debut Sunday, Doesn’t Expect High Ankle Sprain To Linger

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett has felt helpless watching the Browns start the season 0-3.

Sunday he hopes he’ll get the chance to do something about it but the decision isn’t in his hands.

“It’s really up to the coaches and training staff,” Garrett said Thursday evening. “I’m doing all I can, going in there as many times as I can during the day and if [head athletic trainer Joe Sheehan] feels confident that I can be safe out there without a risk of me re-injuring anything or setting myself back, then he’ll put me out there.”

Garrett returned to practice for the first time in 3 weeks since suffering a high ankle sprain on Sept. 6 Thursday and he might finally get to make his regular season debut Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after having to sit out the first 3 games.

Garrett’s teammates were excited to see the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft on the field Thursday.

“We almost started to throw a little party to see him back out there,” cornerback Jason McCourty said. “We should have had him introduce himself to the defense again, but no, it’s a pleasure. Throughout training camp, just seeing what his ability is, you know he is a weapon for us. To see him back out at practice, I think our entire defense and team probably gets excited because we know the talent that he has.”

Linebacker Joe Schobert marveled after practice at Garrett’s ability to blow by a tackle and virtually sack a quarterback during a drill despite missing the previous 21 days.

“There was one time where he just came right off the edge, dusted the tackle and it would’ve been a sack if we were allowed to touch quarterbacks in practice,” Schobert said.

It’s that type of rush the Browns hope to be getting, and soon because they need it.

Cleveland has registered just 6 sacks, 7 more quarterbacks hits to go with 18 tackles for loss through the first 3 games. The lack of a consistent pass rush has kept the secondary busy chasing big name receivers Antonio Brown and T.Y. Hilton in Weeks 1 and 3 respectively.

Garrett looks to dial up the heat, and quickly.

“I wish I could just go out there and make a difference because I feel like I can,” Garrett said. “I can do things some other people can’t.”

Head coach Hue Jackson wants to see how Garrett responds Thursday night into Friday morning before deciding if he’ll play Garrett against the Bengals. There’s also a chance that even if Garrett plays Jackson will still limit his playing time as to not over-extend him right away.

“I feel confident that I can affect the game every time I step on the field,” Garrett said. “If I’m out there for 10, 15, 20 plays, I gotta make those the best 20 plays on the field for me. For all of us, just try and turn the tide of the game or keep it going in the right direction.”

Garrett played through a left high ankle sprain as a junior at Texas A&M last season after sitting out 2 games and he doesn’t feel like he’s going back on his word not to rush back this time.

“It’s the same kind of injury,” Garrett said. “There are similarities but I don’t think it was as severe as the one I had on my left side. It shouldn’t hang around or affect me as much as it did when I was playing at Texas A&M.”