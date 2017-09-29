Classic Rock Almanac September 29, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart started playing in the band 50 years ago today (September 29th, 1969).

As a solo artist, Hart has the distinction of winning the first Grammy Award in a category that was introduced by the Recording Academy in 1992. In which category did he win?

a) Best Spoken Word Book

b) Best Experimental Album

c) Best Long Form Music Video

d) Best World Music (He won for the album Planet Drum)

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Robert Plant issues a statement putting to bed a recent spate of Led Zeppelin reunion rumors. He says, “It’s both frustrating and ridiculous for this story to continue to rear its head when all the musicians that surround the story are keen to get on with their individual projects and move forward. I wish Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham nothing but success with any future projects.”

2001-Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Martina McBride and Dave Matthews perform at Farm Aid in Noblesville, Indiana.

1989-On a motorcycle trip from L-A to the Grand Canyon, Bruce Springsteen stops in a small Prescott, Arizona saloon and jams with the house band on “Don’t Be Cruel,” “I’m on Fire,” “Route 66” and other songs. Springsteen overhears one of the barmaids, Brenda Techanec, discussing her problems paying her hospital bills; a week later, she gets a check for $100,000.

1984-The Cars‘ “Drive” peaks at number-three.

1976-Jerry Lee Lewis, attempting to shoot a soda bottle with a .357 magnum, hits his bass player, Norman Owens, twice in the chest. “The Killer” is charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

1973-Grand Funk Railroad hits number-one on the singles chart with “We’re an American Band.”

1967-Drummer Mickey Hart joins The Grateful Dead.

1961-Robert Shelton of the New York Times reviews Bob Dylan at Gerde’s Folk City. In his first press notice, Dylan is described as “a cross between a choir boy and a beatnik” and a “bright new face in folk music” who is “bursting at the seams with talent.”

