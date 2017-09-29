Could We See Myles Garrett This Sunday?

For the first time since he got injured with that bugaboo of his, Garrett suffered yet another high ankle sprain like he dealt with it seemed on an annual basis while playing college ball at Texas A & M. The #1 NFL draft pick was listed as limited after yesterday’s practice in Berea but observers said he did look in decent shape, and ran 140 yards up and down the field at one point. OL Joel Bitonio said “it looked like he had something to prove” of Garrett. Browns head coach Hue Jackson remains cautious yet optimistic, if Myles Garrett does make his regular season debut this Sunday against Cincinnati, he would be limited as to the number of snaps he would take. Like a pitch count for say a Major League baseball pitcher.

Thanks to Scout.com, HERE is what they observed yesterday of Myles Garrett.