The Daily Cut: Grand Funk Railroad “Some Kind of Wonderful”

Grand Funk Railroad: “Some Kind of Wonderful”

ALBUM: All the Girls in the World Beware!!!

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: John Ellison

Peaked at number-three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Grand Funk Railroad were recording their All the Girls in the World Beware album with producer Jimmy Ienner in 1974 when their manager at the time, Andy Cavaliere, gave them some advice. During the band’s late-1990s reunion, bassist Mel Schacher and frontman Mark Farner recalled what that was and the hit that resulted from it. “’Some Kind of Wonderful’ was our little song that we always sang in the limousine on the way to the show, or after the show, or whatever. And it was like warm-up or a thing, maybe, to break the ice or the nerves or whatever again. It was an old Soul Brothers Six song that we remembered growing up playing on the black station in Flint. It was a regional hit. We just loved the song, and we never really thought about doing it until we were in the studio with Ienner. I remember Andy Cavaliere saying you guys need to cut that, that song is just too good. So we did and it became ours.”

