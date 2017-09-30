Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: “Ballbreaker” Is 22!

It was this week in AC/DC history, September 26th, 1995, when “Ballbreaker” was released. It is their 12th Internationally released album and was released 2 days earlier in Europe on September 22nd. One thing that is special about the album’s cover art is that cartoonists from the legendary Marvel Comics, home of Spiderman, contributed to it. According to Malcolm Young, out of the book,”AC/DC Maximum Rock And Roll“: “They’d actually drawn some things. They were really interested in song titles. We gave them a few of our older titles and they’d come up some good things, so when it came album-cover time we felt it could be a good idea if these guys can come up with a little sketch around each one of the titles-this could be fun. So we let them go for it.” It can be seen on the back and inside cover of the album. And the other special notation about this album for me, is that this was the album and supporting tour in which I saw AC/DC for the first time! It was at the Gund Arena back in 1996 right here in Cleveland.

A very good album that has a lot of great songs that you don’t hear much. Let’s take a look at the album:

Side One:

Hard As A Rock Cover You In OIl The Furor Boogie Man The Honey Roll Burnin Alive

Side Two:

Hail Ceasar Love Bomb Caught With Your Pants Down Whiskey On The Rocks Ballbreaker

Here is the video of a great track off the album. This is “Cover You in Oil!”