Classic Rock Almanac September 30, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-The family of furloughed AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young confirms that the 61-year-old is suffering from dementia and will not rejoin the band.

2008-James Taylor releases Covers as a Starbucks exclusive. The 12-song C-D puts J-T’s stamp on such classics as Buddy Holly‘s “Not Fade Away,” Glen Campbell‘s “Wichita Lineman,” Junior Walker‘s “I’m a Road Runner” and The Drifters‘ “On Broadway.”

1999-Former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh and Donna Godchaux sing the national anthem at the San Francisco Giants final game at Candlestick Park.

1997-Bob Dylan releases Time Out of Mind. The album goes on to bring him his first major Grammy, for Best Album.

1997-The Rolling Stones release Bridges to Babylon.

1993-George Harrison and David Crosby make guest appearances on The Simpsons.

1989-Neil Young performs “Rockin’ in the Free World” on Saturday Night Live.

1988-John Lennon receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1987-Roy Orbison films a T-V special and records the Black and White Night Live album at the Coconut Grove in Los Angeles. Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits and Elvis Costello are his guests.

1971-Yes kick off their first tour with new keyboardist Rick Wakeman (ex-Strawbs) in England.

1961-Bob Dylan plays harmonica on three cuts on a Carolyn Hester album. Her producer, John Hammond, ends up signing Dylan to Columbia Records.

BIRTHDAYS

Marc Bolan (Mark Feld) – Died in 1977

The singer, writer and guitarist of T. Rex was a British chart monster whose lone U.S. success was “Bang a Gong (Get It On).” He died in a car wreck in London on September 16th, 1977 two weeks before his 30th birthday. Born 1947.

Gus Dudgeon – Died in 2002

Best known as Elton John‘s producer, he engineered sessions for The Rolling Stones, The Zombies, Small Faces, (Van Morrison‘s) Them and Marianne Faithfull in the ’60s. Ten Years After‘s debut was the first album he produced. He also did David Bowie‘s “Space Oddity.” He died in a car wreck July 22nd, 2002 at 59. Born 1942.

Dewey Martin (Walter Midkiff) – Died in 2009

The onetime Buffalo Springfield drummer died of natural causes January 31st, 2009 at 68. Born 1940.