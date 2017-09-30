98.5 WNCX WANTS TO SEND YOU ON A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!

Rock your way to a Universal Orlando Resort Getaway!

Listen weekdays at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm, be the 9th caller at 216 578-1985 and this week you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Guns N’ Roses at Quicken Loans Arena October 26th at 8pm courtesy of Live Nation.

PLUS qualify for the grand prize: 4 day/3 night trip for 2 to Universal Orlando Resort including 3 nights accommodations at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, admission to Universal Orlando’s 3 amazing theme parks – Universal Studios Florida™, Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ and the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park! Plus a pair of tickets to a Blue Man Group show!

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 21 or older and a US resident. Last date to qualify is 10/27/2017. For Official Rules click here.



Take your vacation to the next level at Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks! Immerse yourself in the next generation of blockbuster entertainment at Universal Studios Florida™. Journey through the legendary worlds of incredible heroes at Universal’s Islands of Adventure™. Enjoy the thrills and relaxation of a tropical paradise like no other at the all-new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (now open!). With three exciting theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™, it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family. Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort!

Trip Includes:

Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations on-site at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Admission to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park

Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™

For more information on Universal Orlando Resort and for great deals on vacation packages, visit www.universalorlando.com!

© 2017 BMP. Sapphire Falls Resort TM & © 2017 UCF Hotel Venture III. All Rights Reserved. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2017 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.