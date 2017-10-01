Chris V.’s AC/DC Diary: AC/DC Rocks Public Hall 37 Years Ago Today!

It was on this day (October 1st, 1980) when AC/DC came to Cleveland and rocked out at Public Hall! A very “test the waters” time for the band as this was the first tour featuring new lead singer Brian Johnson. In fact it was common for Brian to get sick after every show. The show was originally scheduled for October 5th (Brian Johnson‘s birthday), but was rescheduled for the 1st, although they did play in Syracuse on the 5th. It was the North American tour of Back in Black and even though the band was just in Cleveland a year earlier at Public Hall, almost to the date, (October 19th, 1979) it would be with their new front man Brian Johnson as Bon Scott had passed away earlier in the year, February 19th, 1980. Of course we all know what happened with the band as the Back in Black album would become the largest selling album in the world by any group, ever! Let’s take a look at the set list that night:

Hells Bells Shot Down In Flames Sin City Back In Black Bad Boy Boogie The Jack Highway To Hell What Do You Do For Money Honey High Voltage Whole Lotta Rosie You Shook Me All Night Long T.N.T. Let There Be Rock

Line up:

Angus Young – Lead Guitar

– Lead Guitar Malcolm Young – Rhythm Guitar

– Rhythm Guitar Brian Johnson – Lead Vocals

– Lead Vocals Cliff WIlliams – Bass

– Bass Phil Rudd – Drums

Supported by: Gamma

Tickets: $8.00/$9.00

Here was their first song of the night, “Hells Bells.” It is also the first song on the ‘Back in Black‘ album. If you listen closely to the bell in the beginning, you will notice that it chimes 13 times. It is in honor of Bon Scott, as is the whole album. That’s why the cover is all black.