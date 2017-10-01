Classic Rock Almanac October 1, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Following one out-of-town warm-up gig, the original lineup of Mott the Hoople — reunited for the first time in more than 35 years — begins a run of reunion shows at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

2002-The Rolling Stones release a career-spanning hits collection, 40 Licks.

1995-Farm Aid VIII takes place at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The bill includes Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Willie Nelson, Hootie and the Blowfish and Dave Matthews.

1994-Neil Young‘s eighth annual Bridge School Benefit features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pearl Jam, Indigo Girls, Ministry, Mazzy Star and Pete Droge. A second show takes place the next day.

1984-U2 releases The Unforgettable Fire in the U-K and begins a European tour in Rotterdam, Holland.

1981-The Pretenders are forced to cancel the remainder of their U-S tour after drummer Martin Chambers cuts himself trying to force open a window.

1979-Elton John plays the first of eight straight sold-out shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

1977-Elton John becomes the first rock star in New York’s Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame.

1976-Styx release Crystal Ball. The album will eventually go gold even though its first single, “Madamoiselle” barely scratches the Top 40 and its second, its title track, doesn’t make the Hot 100.

1974-The Who releases the rarities compilation Odds and Sods.

1973-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin an 18-month separation, a period later ironically referred to as Lennon’s “Lost Weekend.” He heads for L-A to begin recording Rock and Roll, his album of oldies covers, with producer Phil Spector.

1971-Rod Stewart gets a gold record for “Maggie May.” Rod’s Every Picture Tells a Story is the top-selling album in the U-S and Britain.

1966-Jimi Hendrix jams with Cream at a college gig at Central London Polytechnic.

BIRTHDAYS

Jerry Martini – 74 years old

The Family Stone/ex-Sly and the Family Stone saxophonist. His horn really soars on “Dance to the Music.” Born 1943.