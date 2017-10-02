Artists Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

By Scott T. Sterling

Fellow musicians across a wide range of genres have united in grief over reports of the death of classic rocker Tom Petty.

Ranging from Public Enemy’s Chuck D to Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, tributes to the music legend have been pouring onto social media.

“My first CD was ‘Full Moon Fever’… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along,” wrote Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace. “Tom Petty forever.”

“One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row,” wrote director Kevin Smith. “Loved the man’s voice & his art. RIP, Legend.”

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly. “you belong somewhere you feel free.” 💔 —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 02, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. —

Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 02, 2017

those records live forever. i'm so grateful for tom petty and what he taught all of us —

(@jackantonoff) October 02, 2017

No......not Tom Petty. —

Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 02, 2017

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers @ Blossom Center was my first ever concert. Such a major bummer. —

Joe Trohman (@trohman) October 02, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty —

Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 02, 2017

damn we love you Tom Petty. incredible songwriter. "free fallin" is truly one of the greatest pieces of american art. so perfect & sad —

Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 02, 2017

My first CD was 'Full Moon Fever'... my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along. Tom Petty forever. —

Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 02, 2017

Thank you @tompetty for showing us how elegant/simple songwriting can be when it's done right. Rest In Peace —

Young the Giant (@youngthegiant) October 02, 2017

No! Not Tom Petty 😦 —

Kellin Quinn (@Kellinquinn) October 02, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. —

Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 02, 2017

Damn ....Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed —

Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 02, 2017

No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 02, 2017

One night when I was 11, I played The Waiting by #TomPetty on a jukebox 100 times in a row. Loved the man's voice &… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 02, 2017

RIP Tom Petty Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 02, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. —

josh groban (@joshgroban) October 02, 2017

Just when I thought today could not get any worse… R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. —

Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 02, 2017

My 💔 has many emotions today. Yesterday was a living nightmare. More sad news today losing Tom Petty. Life is short. Live it. Love u all. —

Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 02, 2017