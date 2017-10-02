Today (October 2nd) is Sting‘s 66th birthday. Today’s question: Sting made his acting debut in the movie Quadrophenia. What is the name of the character he plays in it? a) Ace Face

b) Mad Mod

c) Jimmy

d) Sting

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bruce Springsteen releases Magic, his first album with The E Street Band in five years. On the same day, Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off their first tour in three years, in Hartford, Connecticut.

2001-A tribute concert called Come Together: A Night for John Lennon takes place at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Participants include Dave Matthews, Nelly Furtado, Moby and Stone Temple Pilots, whose cover of “Revolution” is so well received that the band records The Beatles‘ 1968 hit and releases it in November as a single to benefit the Twin Towers Relief Fund.

1994-Original drummer Stan Lynch plays his last show with Tom Petty‘s Heartbreakers on the second day of Neil Young‘s two-day Bridge Benefit Concert.

1984-U-2 releases The Unforgettable Fire in the US.

1982-Rock in a Hard Place, Aerosmith‘s first album without guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, enters the album chart.

1982-Bruce Springsteen‘s Nebraska enters the rock album chart at number-24.

1982-John Cougar‘s “Jack & Diane” hits number-one on the Billboard singles chart.

1977-Elvis Presley‘s body is moved after an attempt to steal his coffin from a Memphis cemetery. His remains are re-interred on the grounds of Graceland.

1977-The four KISS solo albums are certified platinum for over-optimistic shipments of a million each. Bassist Gene Simmons‘ album charts the highest, reaching number-22, ahead of Ace Frehley‘s at number-26, Paul Stanley‘s at number-40 and Peter Criss‘s at number-43.

1971-The J. Geils Band releases its second album, The Morning After.

BIRTHDAYS