The Daily Cut: Genesis “That’s All”

Genesis: “That’s All”

ALBUM: Genesis

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford

The band’s first Top 10 U.S. hit, it peaked at number-six on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nearly a decade and a half after they released their first album, “That’s All” became the first Genesis single to go Top 10 in the U.S.  Guitarist and bassist Mike Rutherford says the song’s rhythm was inspired by another British group that had 30 Top 10 U.S. singles in less than a decade. “We call it a Beatles chug, that kind of [claps the rhythm]. Know what I mean? That’s a Beatles chug. So it was written over that kind of rhythm, really. [It was]Tony’s keyboard riff, my guitar solo was meant to be like a sort of electric banjo and Phil’s lyric. A very easy write – the song came very quickly.”

Mike Rutherford celebrates his 67th birthday today (October 2nd).

