Sometimes a band does something special on the last night of a tour. KISS chose to lead the crowd in the Pledge Of Allegiance in honor of the U S Military. The reaction at the venue and on social media was largely positive but there were detractors also. Didn’t see anyone taking a knee though. Watch how it unfolded.

This isn’t the first time that KISS has done the Pledge on stage, just the first time on this tour.