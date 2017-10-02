Ralphie May Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

Ralphie May

WHEN: Saturday January 13th at 8pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday October 6th at 10am

PRESALE: Thursday October 5 10am-10pm

OFFER CODE: WNCX

Purchase Tickets Here

ALL HARD ROCK ROCKSINO SHOW ARE 21&OVER

(CLEVELAND, OH) – For more than 25 years, Ralphie May has appeared at the biggest venues, slayed every late-night audience multiple times, recorded a special for every comedy-loving network on television, traveled the world for the USO and reached the level of popularity few standup comedians have attained.

Since his debut on season one of “Last Comic Standing,” audiences can’t get enough of the larger than life comedian. Having a track record of selling out the biggest venues, his “Unruly” tour follows his Netflix comedy special of the same name.

May debuted five specials over a decade on Comedy Central with each drawing record ratings. He also tours extensively and has made 19 trips into war zones to perform for troops with the USO and Wounded Warriors charity. And his popularity continues to grow.

More info: http://www.ralphiemay.com