REO Speedwagon Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

WHEN: November 30, 2017

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording, jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and freeform FM radio staples followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity.

Hi Infidelity, released in 1980, spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard top albums chart and featured the massively popular hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.”

After nearly five decades since forming, Cronin, Hall, Doughty, Amato, and Hitt are still electrifying audiences worldwide with concerts featuring their timeless, two number one singles, “Keep on Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” along with hits and fan-favorites including, “Take It on the Run,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll With the Changes,” “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” and more.

