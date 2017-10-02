Tom Petty Did It The Right Way…

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 17: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers perform as part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on September 17, 2006 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Archer/Getty Images)

When you’re a Classic Rock fan you have to be ready for these things…but then again you probably never are. Tom Petty passed away today at the age of 66 and that’s going to leave a hole that will not be filled. Starting in 1976 with their debut “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” he relentlessly made great music for forty years on his own terms. And on top of that, the Heartbreakers is still the coolest band name ever!

And if you want the best (and most honest) look at what starting a rock n’ roll band and trying to make it is all about I highly recommend, “Petty: The Biography” by Warren Zanes. It’s the finest rock biography I’ve ever read and I guarantee you’ll have your eyes opened. Tom Petty may be gone, but the music that he and The Heartbreakers made will last forever…and you can’t ask for much more than that.

More from Michael Stanley 3:00pm To 7:00pm
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live