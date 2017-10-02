Tom Petty Did It The Right Way…

When you’re a Classic Rock fan you have to be ready for these things…but then again you probably never are. Tom Petty passed away today at the age of 66 and that’s going to leave a hole that will not be filled. Starting in 1976 with their debut “Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” he relentlessly made great music for forty years on his own terms. And on top of that, the Heartbreakers is still the coolest band name ever!

And if you want the best (and most honest) look at what starting a rock n’ roll band and trying to make it is all about I highly recommend, “Petty: The Biography” by Warren Zanes. It’s the finest rock biography I’ve ever read and I guarantee you’ll have your eyes opened. Tom Petty may be gone, but the music that he and The Heartbreakers made will last forever…and you can’t ask for much more than that.