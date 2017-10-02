Las Vegas is the #1 vacation spot for Clevelanders and what an awful, bad night there. This was not an act of terrorism, was a lone gunman and what is being described as a female person of interest that authorities are looking for. So now who is this gunman, 64 year old Stephen Paddock? And the 62 year old live in girlfriend Marilou Danley? Thanks to Heavy.com they list what they know of HERE.
Tragic Shooting In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)