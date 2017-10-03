Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration

Filed Under: Billy Corgan
Photo: Maria Ives

By Scott T. Sterling

During a show in Berlin, Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan performed a slew of new songs from his upcoming solo album, Ogilala.

Related: Billy Corgan Goes Psychedelic for ‘The Spaniard’ Video

Among the new songs Corgan performed including “Zowie,” a tribute to David Bowie. He also rolled out “Processional,” a song he co-wrote with original Smashing Pumpkins guitarist, James Iha.

Other new Ogilala tracks he played included “The Long Goodbye,” “Half-Life of an Autodidact,” “Mandarynne,” and “Antietam.” Corgan also performed previously released tracks from the set, “The Spaniard” and “Aeronaut.”

The show featured some Smashing Pumpkins favorites, with “Tonight, Tonight,” “Disarm” and “Tonight” featured on the set list. A cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” also made the cut.

Oligaga is set for release on Oct. 13.

Check out the full set here.

 

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live