Bob Seger Postpones Tour Due To Health Concerns…

Photo Credit: Katie Cole/CBS Radio

Even for young musicians the “road” is not for the faint of heart or the weary. And for us “older” rockers it’s even more of a physical challenge. One solution is to book the gigs with a few more off days than the good old days…but still, it’s a grind. And now that one of my favorite rockers, Bob Seger, has hit the brakes on his “Runaway Train” tour due to severe back problems. Here’s hoping he’s feeling better soon. Click HERE for all the info…

