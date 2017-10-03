TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Fleetwood Mac singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham celebrates his 70th birthday today (October 3rd).

Who is the only other member of the most famous Fleetwood Mac lineup Buckingham has not either recorded a duet album with or played on a solo album by? a) Mick Fleetwood

b) Christine McVie

c) John McVie

d) Stevie Nicks

2002-U2 singer Bono is named the most powerful man in music by England’s Q magazine.

2000-Ex-Cars singer-bassist Ben Orr dies of pancreatic cancer at his home in Atlanta.

1989-David Bowie‘s Sound + Vision box set is released.

1980-Bruce Springsteen‘s tour-launching show in Ann Arbor, Michigan gets off to an inauspicious start when he forgets the words to his opening number, “Born to Run.” Things get better when local hero Bob Seger joins him to sing “Thunder Road.”

1970-Former Cream bassist Jack Bruce joins ex-Miles Davis sidemen John McLaughlin, Larry Young and Tony Williams to form one of the first jazz-rock fusion groups, Lifetime.

1970-“Lookin’ Out My Back Door” becomes Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s fifth and final single to peak at number-two on Billboard‘s singles chart. (Despite 10 gold and platinum 45s, the band never had a number-one single.)

1967-Folksinger Woody Guthrie, who wrote “This Land Is Your Land” and inspired Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and many others, dies of Huntington’s chorea at age 55. His son Arlo Guthrie will follow in his father’s musical footsteps.

BIRTHDAYS