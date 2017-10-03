Report: Suspended Browns WR Josh Gordon Yet To Apply For NFL Reinstatement

Josh Gordon #12 of the Cleveland Browns

Suspended Browns receiver Josh Gordon has not applied for reinstatement to the NFL according to a report by ProFootballTalk.com.

Gordon, who was released from rehab last month but hasn’t played a game since 2014, was eligible to apply for reinstatement in late September.

The NFL does not have a set timetable on the reinstatement application review process.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that Gordon had sought treatment again during a question and answer forum with Browns fans on Aug. 17.

“He has entered into the program,” Goodell said. “He has obliviously confidentiality and privacy issues that we always respect but when a decision is made on his reinstatement one way or the other, we make that clear to the clubs, and obviously publicly.

“That’s not under active consideration, to my knowledge, at least [it] hasn’t gotten to my desk yet.”

Gordon led the NFL in receiving yardage in 2013 with 1,646 yards in 14 games that saw him named to the Pro Bowl.

