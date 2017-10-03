The Agora: When Tom Petty Opened for Meat Loaf

It all started for me on November 14th 1977 at the old Agora as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers opened for Meat Loaf as he kicked off his “Bat Out Of Hell” tour. The contrast between the bands couldn’t have been greater. They were both great rockers in their own style. I came to see Meat Loaf, but left with the impression that Petty was at the beginning of a long successful career. See for yourself, it’s not from the Agora but the same tour.

His voice was a combination of Bob Dylan and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds, ok, more McGuinn than Dylan. The songs were shorter, cleaner, more rocking, and a new niche was born. To have lasted as long as he did in the ultra competitive music industry is a testament to his artistic vision. Every hello has a goodbye just waiting to happen, I’m just glad it took so many years, and quality songs, for that goodbye to arrive.