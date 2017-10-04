As If Things Weren’t Crazy Enough, Here Come Platform Crocs…

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

There are some ideas that probably should just stay deep in the mind of the originator. And, to me, Crocs was one of those ideas. And I’m sure a bunch of you are saying, “Hey, Stanley…back off…those bad boys are comfortable!” Yeah, well I imagine muumuu dresses are comfortable as well and I don’t see you rocking one of those. But now the whole thing has gone nuclear with the arrival of…wait…wait…PLATFORM CROCS!! Click HERE to see them…

