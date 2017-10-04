There are some ideas that probably should just stay deep in the mind of the originator. And, to me, Crocs was one of those ideas. And I’m sure a bunch of you are saying, “Hey, Stanley…back off…those bad boys are comfortable!” Yeah, well I imagine muumuu dresses are comfortable as well and I don’t see you rocking one of those. But now the whole thing has gone nuclear with the arrival of…wait…wait…PLATFORM CROCS!! Click HERE to see them…
As If Things Weren’t Crazy Enough, Here Come Platform Crocs…
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images