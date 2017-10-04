Classic Rock Almanac October 4, 2017

Filed Under: classic rock almanac
Photo: Courtesy Rhino

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty years ago today, Fleetwood Mac concluded its seven month North American Rumours Tour with a second show at the San Diego Sports Arena.

Which song on Rumours was recorded at a single all-night session in an empty auditorium in Berkeley, California?

a) “Don’t Stop”
b) “Dreams”
c) “You Make Loving Fun”
d) “Songbird”

 scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Badfinger drummer Mike Gibbins dies of an undisclosed cause at age 56.

2000-Don Henley allegedly hits a fan on the head with a maraca because she took his picture during a show in Little Rock, Arkansas. Later in the month, the fan sues Henley over the incident.

1996-Van Halen announces that they’ve picked former Extreme singer Gary Cherone to replace Sammy Hagar.

1980-Fleetwood Mac joins the University of Southern California’s marching band for half-time football festivities at the school.

1980-Queen‘s “Another One Bites the Dust” hits number-one on the pop singles chart.

1977-John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a press conference in Tokyo. Leaving Japan after a four-month visit, the ex-Beatle says his top priority for the next few years will be raising his son Sean. “Maybe when he’s three, four or five, then we’ll think about creating something else other than the child.” Asked whether The Beatles might reunite, he says, “I doubt it very much.”

1975-Pink Floyd‘s Wish You Were Here hits number-one on the album chart.

1973-CSNY reunites at Winterland in San Francisco as David Crosby and Graham Nash join Stephen Stills and his band, Manassas. Later that evening, Neil Young comes onstage for a 50-minute reunion of the famous foursome.

1969-Crosby, Stills & Nash release “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” as a single.

1963-Eric Clapton is asked to replace guitarist Anthony “Top” Topham in The Yardbirds.

BIRTHDAYS

Jim Fielder – 70 years old
The bassist played with Blood, Sweat & Tears, Mothers of Invention and Buffalo Springfield. Born 1947.

TRIVIA ANSWER
d) “Songbird”


Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Get The New Radio.Com App
TSO: December 29, 2017
Albums Turning 40 In 2017

Listen Live