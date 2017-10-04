Classic Rock Almanac October 4, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Forty years ago today, Fleetwood Mac concluded its seven month North American Rumours Tour with a second show at the San Diego Sports Arena.

Which song on Rumours was recorded at a single all-night session in an empty auditorium in Berkeley, California? a) “Don’t Stop”

b) “Dreams”

c) “You Make Loving Fun”

d) “Songbird”

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Badfinger drummer Mike Gibbins dies of an undisclosed cause at age 56.

2000-Don Henley allegedly hits a fan on the head with a maraca because she took his picture during a show in Little Rock, Arkansas. Later in the month, the fan sues Henley over the incident.

1996-Van Halen announces that they’ve picked former Extreme singer Gary Cherone to replace Sammy Hagar.

1980-Fleetwood Mac joins the University of Southern California’s marching band for half-time football festivities at the school.

1980-Queen‘s “Another One Bites the Dust” hits number-one on the pop singles chart.

1977-John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold a press conference in Tokyo. Leaving Japan after a four-month visit, the ex-Beatle says his top priority for the next few years will be raising his son Sean. “Maybe when he’s three, four or five, then we’ll think about creating something else other than the child.” Asked whether The Beatles might reunite, he says, “I doubt it very much.”

1975-Pink Floyd‘s Wish You Were Here hits number-one on the album chart.

1973-CSNY reunites at Winterland in San Francisco as David Crosby and Graham Nash join Stephen Stills and his band, Manassas. Later that evening, Neil Young comes onstage for a 50-minute reunion of the famous foursome.

1969-Crosby, Stills & Nash release “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” as a single.

1963-Eric Clapton is asked to replace guitarist Anthony “Top” Topham in The Yardbirds.

BIRTHDAYS