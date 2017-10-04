The Daily Cut: John Lennon “(Just Like) Starting Over”

John Lennon: “(Just Like) Starting Over”

ALBUM: Double Fantasy

YEAR: 1980

WRITER: John Lennon

Topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks and was ranked as the 62nd biggest chart song of all time by the publication in 2013.

In terms of chart success, “(Just Like) Starting Over” was the biggest solo hit of John Lennon’s career, spending five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Yoko Ono talks about what that song means to her. ”That one’s very special for me, because John was saying, ‘Hey, starting over,’ you know. I felt it and he felt it, never knowing it was just kind of gonna be cut short that way. So we were really getting that energy of, ‘Yes, we’re starting over. It’s great,’ and he was talking about doing a concert tour for Double Fantasy, yeah.”

40 years ago today (October 4th, 1977), John and Yoko held a press conference in Tokyo at which John declared that his top priority for the next few years would be raising his son Sean.