Tom Petty’s Final Interview

The Los Angeles Times scored what would prove to be the last interview that Tom Petty would ever give. Reading it, it light of his recent death, there are several times you are stunned. The most obvious of which happens when Tom talks about the future of the Heartbreakers using the phrase ” if one of us died — God forbid”.

He acknowledged being a kind of workaholic and knew that he needed to slow down, but it had to be hard to totally change the way he approached his very successful career at the age of 66.

