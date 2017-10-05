Browns Notes: Danny Shelton Returns; Jamie Collins, Kenny Britt Still Out

BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – There’s a chance that the Browns defensive line could be at full strength for the first time this season.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who suffered a calf injury during practice last Wednesday that forced him to miss the first game of his career, returned Thursday.

Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has practiced the last 2 weeks and has been limited in practice but he tweeted in Spanish Wednesday “I’m back.”

Linebacker Jamie Collins remains sidelined by the concussion suffered Sept. 17 at Baltimore.

Receiver Kenny Britt, who continues to come under fire for under-performing after signing a 4-year, $32 million deal with $17 million guaranteed, remained on the bike Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters with a knee and groin injury.

Tight end Randall Telfer also returned Thursday after sitting Wednesday’s practice out with a knee and ankle injury.