Classic Rock Almanac October 5, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Steve Miller celebrates his 74th birthday today (October 5th).

Miller has had five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 over the course of his career, which is the only one of them he didn’t write or co-write? a) “The Joker”

b) “Rock’n Me”

c) “Jet Airliner”

d) “Fly Like an Eagle”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen performs at a campaign rally for Barack Obama in Columbus, Ohio. He sings The Byrds‘ “Mr. Spaceman” as a tribute to the man who introduces him — former senator and astronaut John Glenn.

2004-Bob Dylan publishes his long-awaited autobiography, Chronicles Volume One.

2004-John Lennon‘s killer, Mark David Chapman, is denied parole for a third time.

2001-Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to James Berger, a fan who died in the World Trade Center attacks. His videotaped rendition of “Thunder Road” is played at Berger’s memorial.

1999-Ozzy Osbourne announces he wants Black Sabbath withdrawn from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot because the honor is “meaningless.”

1999-Paul McCartney releases Run Devil Run, his first album since the death of Linda.

1991-Guns n’ Roses debuts in the two top positions on the Billboard album chart. Use Your Illusion II enters at number-one; Use Your Illusion I at number-two.

1970-Queen‘s rockabilly single “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” is released in Britain.

1970-Led Zeppelin 3 is released in the U.S.

1968-Steppenwolf‘s “Magic Carpet Ride” is released.

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience is formed in London as Jimi, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell play together for the first time.